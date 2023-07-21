Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad rejoins Colts on 1-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) celebrates a fumble recovery by the team during the second half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi&#39;s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
Image: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is rejoining the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal, his agents said Friday

Terms of the agreement with the 28-year-old free agent were not disclosed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Muhammad played for the Chicago Bears last season, posting 29 tackles and one sack in 16 games (nine starts).

He recorded 11 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 127 tackles in 64 games (25 starts) with the Colts from 2018-21

New Orleans drafted him in the sixth round in 2017 and he appeared in four games as a rookie with the Saints.

--Field Level Media