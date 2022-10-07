Worst PED Excuse — Fernando Tatis, Jr., San Diego Padres

One of the most exciting young superstars in baseball, Fernando Tatis, Jr., tested positive for Clostebol and was subsequently suspended for 80 games. His excuse?

Do you believe that bullshit? Tatis lies about as well as he operates a motorcycle.

Five minor leaguers also got popped for PEDs.

We’ve seen players come up with lame excuses, or point their finger and flat-out deny steroid use — Rafael Palmiero will live in infamy forever — and this one certainly is a head-scratcher.



At least Tatis didn’t create a fake website for the ringworm spray.

