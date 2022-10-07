After giving you Deadspin’s award winners for the American League, where I covered the usual MVP, Cy Young, etc. categories that the BBWAA cabal votes on each year, I’d like to present a new set of hardware for some of the best and worst of baseball in 2022.
2 / 12
Most Hated — Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner
Most Hated — Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner
While many of us hate Carlos Correa, the very tall and non-buzzer-wearing Jose Altuve (who I’ll refrain from insulting as it only seems to fuel him), and other former or current Houston Astros, there’s nobody in the MLB more despised than the commissioner himself, Rob Manfred. From mishandling the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, to nearly canceling the 2020 season, to making his rich bosses richer while lowering players’ median salaries (which sadly, also applies elsewhere) and laughably saying that minor leaguers make a living wage, defending the Atlanta Braves’ Tomahawk chop, to changing the playoff format, to hating baseball, which he denies — Manfred is a fucking clown. He’s a pimple on the ass of the sport and needs to gtfo.
3 / 12
Worst PED Excuse — Fernando Tatis, Jr., San Diego Padres
Worst PED Excuse — Fernando Tatis, Jr., San Diego Padres
One of the most exciting young superstars in baseball, Fernando Tatis, Jr., tested positive for Clostebol and was subsequently suspended for 80 games. His excuse?
Do you believe that bullshit? Tatis lies about as well as he operates a motorcycle.
Five minor leaguers also got popped for PEDs.
We’ve seen players come up with lame excuses, or point their finger and flat-out deny steroid use — Rafael Palmiero will live in infamy forever — and this one certainly is a head-scratcher.
At least Tatis didn’t create a fake website for the ringworm spray.
4 / 12
Biggest About Face — Roger Maris, Jr.
Biggest About Face — Roger Maris, Jr.
During the famed 1998 home run chase, Roger Maris Jr. threw his support behind Mark McGwire as the St. Louis slugger approached — and eclipsed — his father’s single-season long ball record.
After Big Mac launched No. 61 that fateful season, Roger Maris Jr. said: “When he hit it, I felt like I’d been electrocuted. I had goose bumps (sic) the size of baseballs in my body. Tears came to my eyes watching him go around the bases.”
Maybe back then we were naive and didn’t think McGwire could be cheating. But most baseball players didn’t look like linebackers. Anyway...
Fast forward to 2022 and Maris Jr. had zero problems stomping on McGwire’s legacy by stating that New York Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge would be the all-time home run king if he smacked 62 dingers.
Well, Judge finally hit No. 62, and Maris Jr. crowned him the new HR king.
As my colleague Eric Blum said, the Maris’ approach to scrubbing away 1998 to open a path for Judge is a self-own. It nitpicks history instead of telling the full tale. Don’t fall for the heroics coming from the Maris camp as some brand-new thing.
5 / 12
Best Pitching Performance by a Position Player — Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
Best Pitching Performance by a Position Player — Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
For nearly two decades, we’d watched Yadier Molina crouched behind the plate, playing in over 2,000 games as the St. Louis Cardinals All-Star backstop.
In a season that has served as a retirement tour for Albert Pujols, Molina, and possibly Adam Wainwright, the two position players got to take the hill for the first time in their long careers.
Molina entered in the ninth inning of a blowout win over the Pirates in May. While it wasn’t the best performance by a position player statistically, it was certainly the most enjoyable.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound catcher allowed four runs — including a two-run blast from something called a Jack Suwinski — before shutting the door on Pittsburgh. Molina averaged 58.2 mph on his pitches, according to Statcast, though he nearly touched 70 on the gun with a heater.
He pitched again in June — in a loss to the Rays — and even recorded a strikeout. One can only hope his 18.00 ERA makes it onto his Hall of Fame plaque along with his hitting career totals.
Honorable mention: Garrett Stubbs striking out Danny Jansen with a fastball after throwing a few rarely seen eephus pitches.
6 / 12
Best Name — Lars Nootbaar, RF, St. Louis Cardinals
Best Name — Lars Nootbaar, RF, St. Louis Cardinals
While I already dedicated more than enough space to the St. Louis Cardinals, their right fielder has one of those names that is just awesome and fun to say. Lars Nootbaar. Sounds like some sort of candy, doesn’t it? What’s that you’re saying? He filed a trademark for branded energy bars? He’s a marketing genius.
While Noot — full name Lars Taylor-Tasuji Nootbaar — only produced a .228/.340/.448 slash line to go with 14 home runs this season, the 6-foot-3 California native is a fan favorite in STL — and the r/baseball subreddit. He is indeed a real person.
Honorable Mention: Skye Bolt, Oakland A’s
7 / 12
Funniest Tony La Russa Moment — Napping in the dugout
Funniest Tony La Russa Moment — Napping in the dugout
Like Will Ferrell’s character Brennan Huff tells his step-dad, Dr. Doback, during a scene in Step Brothers, someone should have yelled to TLR, “Hey, you’re embarrassing yourself, you geriatric fuck!” when the then-White Sox manager appeared to doze off during the first inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals — or just about anytime he was in the dugout this season.
The man — now 78 — was hired as Chicago’s skipper in 2020, just a few months after being arrested for a DUI. His tenure on the South Side will be remembered fondly — for all the wrong reasons. He reprimanded one of his players for hitting a grand slam, made some awful lineup choices, nearly incited a brawl, and twice during the 2022 season, La Russa intentionally walked a batter facing a 1-2 count.
La Russa’s return to Chicago was viewed as Jerry Reinsdorf making up for firing a young La Russa in 1986. And while TLR had plenty of success between his Windy City stints, he couldn’t recapture any of that magic. The team actually performed well in his absence, going 9-3 in its first 12 games under interim manager and former journeyman infielder Miguel Cairo, though they closed out the season going 18-16 to finish 81-81 (.500) overall.
8 / 12
Best Defensive Miscue — Christian Arroyo, Boston Red Sox
Best Defensive Miscue — Christian Arroyo, Boston Red Sox
He was blinded by the light. During a July game against the Yankees, the Boston outfielder vastly misplayed a flyball by co-LVP Joey Gallo and hilarity ensued.
As my (former) colleague Grace McDermott so eloquently put it, Arroyo panicked, signaling frantically with wide arms and wider eyes that he couldn’t see where it had gone, gesturing wildly as he searched the air.
What could have been Gallo’s third career sac fly — he later achieved that feat with the Dodgers — ended up becoming a two-run triple.
This anti-Web Gem, to me, was the highlight of NY’s 12-5 win over its heated rival.
Will Boston fans be mad at this choice? Probably. But here’s what I think of when I think of Beantown.
9 / 12
Worst Use of Social Media — Kenny Lofton, retired
Worst Use of Social Media — Kenny Lofton, retired
Ladies, you might not want to check your DMs if you get a message from former Cleveland (then) Racist Caricature outfielder Kenny Lofton.
According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court back in August, the retired six-time All-Star is being sued by a former employee, who claims he was fired for bringing Lofton’s alleged lurid workplace behavior to the attention of superiors, according to documents obtained by Deadspin.
The suit claims that a female employee working under plaintiff Brandyn Toney, the creative director for Lofton’s company Centerblock Asset Management LLC, was often exposed to sexually explicit photos of Lofton — who would allegedly send photos of his genitalia to women on Instagram — while monitoring the ex-ball player’s Instagram and direct messages.
(I encourage you to read the full story.)
Despite an impressive 17-year career, Lofton was never voted into the baseball Hall of Fame. But if the above is true, he’s certainly a lock for the Hall of Shame.
Remember kids, don’t send unsolicited dick pics.
10 / 12
Worst Fan — The guy who drank beer through a hot dog
Worst Fan — The guy who drank beer through a hot dog
What’s more disgusting than eating a hot dog with ketchup instead of spicy mustard? Using your dirty water dog as a straw to drink overpriced shitty beer.
I know competitive eaters dip their hot dogs in soda, which is also gross, but this is an abomination.
Something’s wrong with his medulla oblongata.
11 / 12
Worst Attempt at Trolling — Minnesota Twins social media department
Worst Attempt at Trolling — Minnesota Twins social media department
ALL ARRAEZ!!! (crown emoji) reads the tweet celebrating Minnesota Twins utility player Luis Arraez’s 2022 AL batting title. It was a not so subtle jab at Deadspin (and hope to fucking god) AL MVP Aaron Judge — “All Rise” — who just missed out on a Triple Crown. The Yankee outfielder finished the year with a .311 average, while Arraez hit .316. However, NY — which owns Minnesota, especially in recent seasons — won 99 games, won the AL East, and made the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. How’d the Twinkies fare? A sub-.500, third place finish in the AL Central.
As much as I love the Yankees, I can at least laugh if the dig is funny or clever. This was neither.
On the flipside, this will never not be funny.
12 / 12