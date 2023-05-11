The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 regular season against the visiting Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The opening week also will feature Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets debut against the visiting Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 11 -- the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The NFL plans to announce the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs plan to unveil the banner commemorating their Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in pregame festivities at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City also is scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Other games known so far include two for the San Francisco 49ers: hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8 and visiting the Eagles in a 2022 NFC Championship rematch on Dec. 3.

--Field Level Media