Defense rallies Cardinals past Vikings, 18-17

David Blough and Clayton Tune combined to pass for 158 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Arizona Cardinals used a second-half rally to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 18-17 on Saturday in the preseason finale for each.

Arizona's Matt Prater made two field goals, including a 27-yarder with 6:20 remaining to put the Cardinals ahead for good. Arizona's defense recovered from a slow start to hold the Vikings scoreless in the second half and three points over the final three quarters.

Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall was 16 of 27 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Blake Proehl caught five passes for 45 yards for Minnesota. DeWayne McBride had 37 yards rushing for the Vikings, including a 1-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first quarter.

Blough's 26-yard touchdown pass to Davion Davis with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter got Arizona within 17-9. Blough then scored on a 5-yard run with 10:50 remaining in the game to cut the deficit to 17-15.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 2:28 remaining that would have given Minesota the lead.

