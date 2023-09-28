Demoted CB J.C. Jackson asks Chargers for explanation

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is waiting for an explanation about why he was inactive last week at Minnesota.

"I'm still kind of confused and don't have answers to why I'm getting treated like this," Jackson said.

Advertisement

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley, who was non-committal about playing Jackson this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, said the decision is about more than gameday. He confirmed Jackson was a healthy inactive against the Vikings.

"All options are open," Staley said of the possibility of Jackson being a healthy inactive for a second consecutive game.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It will just be determined by what he does — preparation, practice, all of that cumulative stuff."

The Chargers allowed 18 pass plays of 15 or more yards in Week 1 to the Dolphins, a highlight-reel game for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But Jackson did intercept a pass in the loss.

Advertisement

And in 2022, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had 18 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns in two matchups with the Chargers.

In three games this season, Los Angeles has yielded 1,011 passing yards, seven touchdowns and a completion percentage of 67.2.

Advertisement

Injuries are part of the complete picture with Jackson. He had surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon after the Week 7 injury last season.

But Jackson, in the second year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract, insists he's doing everything he can and a little bit extra to try to return to the good graces of the coaching staff.

Advertisement

"I don't know, what else do they expect me to do? I told coach what else do you expect me to do?" Jackson told NFL Network.

"I've been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I've been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms."

Advertisement

—Field Level Media