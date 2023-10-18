Contrived drama could do the Nuggets some good this season

A great team is only as strong as its weakest link. At least that’s the consensus among every motivational coach I’ve ever heard. But for the sake of this space, it’s true for NBA contenders as well. I’ll examine the weak spots in some of the most iron-clad lineups in the NBA entering the 2023 season from upper-echelon teams stuck with recycled players playing vital roles to cardboard cutout coaches.

Advertisement

To be honest, the Denver Nuggets have fewer holes than The Pentagon. The weakest part of this team is their monotony. Their pursuit of a repeat NBA title begins next week on their home floor against the Los Angeles Lakers. A championship banner will be raised and then eyes will be squarely focused on the future. I’m more concerned that they’ll be ignored again. During the playoffs, Denver took issue with how little they were covered by the national media. The Nuggets are a hoophead’s dream. I personally think they’re great, but there’s a whole wide world out there who cares about the dramaturgical aspect of the league.

The Nikola Jokić-Joel Embiid tensions have cooled and it’s now unlikely that they’ll meet in an NBA Finals next summer. However, the possibility of internal drama abounds. Eventually, continued success leads to credit, which leads to incentives both commercially and financially, and the intrusive thoughts begin to win. Once they tap into those emotions, the Nuggets work their way into the national zeitgeist. Let’s break down how it could happen.

Follow DJ Dunson on X: @cerebralsportex