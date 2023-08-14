MLB

Derek Jeter to attend first Yankees Old-Timers' Day since retirement

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Derek Jeter reacts during a press conference at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Derek Jeter reacts during a press conference at Yankee Stadium.
Image: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter will attend his first Old-Timers' Day since retiring in 2014 as the New York Yankees honor the 1998 World Series team next month.

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Yankees Old-Timers' Day is scheduled for Sept. 9 ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Advertisement

The Yankees thus far are expecting 29 members of the 1998 World Series-winning team to participate, including Mariano Rivera, Tino Martinez, Paul O'Neill, Andy Pettitte and manager Joe Torre. The festivities will involve the former players taking part in a roundtable discussion, sharing memories.

No game will be played as it was in many past years.

Jeter, 49, won five World Series with the Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media