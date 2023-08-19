NFL

D'Ernest Johnson fuels Jaguars past Lions

Aug 19, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) hands off the ball to running back JaMycal Hasty (22) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Image: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

D'Ernest Johnson scored two touchdowns and Tank Bigsby rushed for 70 yards to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 25-7 victory over the host Detroit Lions on Saturday in a preseason game.

C.J. Beathard completed 12 of 20 passes for 138 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Jaguars (2-0). He filled in for the idle Trevor Lawrence.

Thirteen players caught at least one pass for Jacksonville.

Teddy Bridgewater went 5-for-11 for 34 yards in his Detroit debut. Nate Sudfeld completed 9 of 18 passes for 80 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Lions (1-1).

—Field Level Media