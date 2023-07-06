Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Devils’ AHL affiliate signs son of legend Martin Brodeur

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A fan with a signed Martin Brodeur jersey stands outside of the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Martin Brodeur And Rob Esche
A fan with a signed Martin Brodeur jersey stands outside of the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Martin Brodeur And Rob Esche
Image: Daniel DeLoach / The Observer-Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, signed goaltender Jeremy Brodeur -- the son of Devils legend Martin Brodeur -- to a two-way AHL contract on Thursday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The elder Brodeur, a Hockey Hall of Famer considered one of the best goaltenders in NHL history, currently serves as the Devils' executive vice president of hockey operations

Advertisement

He helped New Jersey win three Stanley Cups during his 22-year NHL career and holds the league records for goaltending wins (691), shutouts (125) and games played (1,266).

Jeremy Brodeur, 26, played in the East Coast Hockey League and the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League last season. He has made four appearances in the AHL, with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage at that level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media