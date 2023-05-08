Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Devils F Tomas Tatar fined $5K for high-sticking

By
Field Level Media
May 3, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) and New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) battle over the puck during the first period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar $5,000 on Monday for high-sticking Carolina's Sebastian Aho during Sunday's Game 3

The penalty occurred at 12:20 of the first period in the Devils' 8-4 win over the Hurricanes. Tatar was issued a two-minute minor

The fine is maximum allowable under the CBA.

Aho himself was called for two penalties on the same play later in the game. He was whistled for cross-checking and roughing on Jack Hughes at 11:30 of the second period. Hughes was also hit with a roughing minor on the play.

The Canes lead the Eastern Conference second-round series 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday night in New Jersey.

--Field Level Media