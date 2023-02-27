Devils land F Timo Meier from Sharks in 9-player trade

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier -- considered one of the best players on the trade block ahead of the NHL's March 3 deadline -- in a megadeal with the San Jose Sharks on Sunday that saw nine players change teams.

The Sharks traded Meier, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, forward Timur Ibragimov, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick (originally from the Colorado Avalanche) to the Devils.

New Jersey sent back forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second-rounder and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

But the centerpiece of the move is Meier, a 26-year-old winger on an expiring contract. San Jose retained 50 percent of Meier's salary as part of the agreement.

The overachieving Devils, second in the Metropolitan Division, added a key asset as they hone in on a playoff berth. The Sharks, meanwhile, are seventh in the Pacific Division and well outside the Western Conference playoff picture.

Meier has tallied 52 points (31 goals, 21 assists) in 57 games this season for the Sharks. In seven NHL seasons, all with the Sharks, Meier has 316 points (154 goals, 162 assists) in 451 games.

Harrington, who turns 30 next month, was in his first season with San Jose after stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2014-15), Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-16) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2016-22). He has seven points, including one goal, in 28 games this season.

Hatakka, Ibragimov and Emond are all prospects, with Hatakka playing nine games at the NHL level last season. In exchange, the Devils gave up two prospects in Mukhamadullin (a 2020 first-round selection) and Okhotiuk and two veterans in Johnsson and Zetterlund.

Johnsson, 28, played in just two big-league games for the Devils this season in his third year with the franchise. He has 30 goals and 37 assists in 125 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2017-20) and Devils.

Zetterlund, 23, broke into the NHL last season and has nine goals and 19 assists in 59 career games, including six goals and 14 helpers in 45 appearances this season.

