Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Devils sign F Tomas Nosek to one-year contract

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils signed free-agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract on Wednesday

Watch
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What is the future of the NFL running back? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
This autobot wants to 'transform and roll out' as Michael Jordan | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Nosek, 30, recorded a career-high-tying 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 66 games last season with the Boston Bruins. That campaign completed a two-year, $3.5 million contract that Nosek signed on July 28, 2021.

Advertisement

Nosek totaled 101 points (42 goals, 59 assists) in 398 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights and Bruins. He has competed in the playoffs in each season of his NHL career.

--Field Level Media