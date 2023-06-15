The New Jersey Devils agreed to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension Thursday with restricted free agent forward Jesper Bratt

The deal carries an average annual value of $7.875 million and runs through the 2030-31 season.

Advertisement

Bratt, 24, matched his career high with 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) and played all 82 games in 2022-23.

"It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team's long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

Advertisement Advertisement

A sixth-round pick by New Jersey in 2016, the Swedish winger has collected 276 points (102 goals, 174 assists) in 389 games since making his NHL debut in 2017. He has one goal and five assists in six career playoff games.

Advertisement

He scored his 100th career goal as part of his first career hat trick on March 19 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bratt is the 10th player in Devils history -- the first since Zach Parise from 2008-10 -- to score at least 70 points in consecutive seasons

Advertisement

Under terms of the contract, Bratt will earn $10 million in 2023-24, $9 million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, $8 million in 2026-27, $7.2 million in 2027-28 and 2028-29, $6.6 million in 2029-30 and $6 million in 2030-31.

--Field Level Media