Devils' Timo Meier signs 8-year, $70.4M extension

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier signed an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension on Wednesday

The contract was front-loaded, with Meier receiving $12 million in 2023-24, $11.1 million the following season and $10.75 million in 2025-26. Meier was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on Saturday.

"We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it's an even greater feeling knowing that he'll be here for the next eight seasons," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said

"Timo's unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us. In talking with him, Timo realized, and I always believed, that this is the right place for him as a player and a person. We've locked up another piece of our young core that is looking to take that next step together for greater success."

Meier, 26, was acquired by the Devils from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster deal in February. The Switzerland native totaled 66 points (career-high 40 goals, 26 assists) in 78 combined games with the clubs while playing in the final season of a four-year, $24 million contract

A three-time 30-goal scorer, Meier has totaled 330 points (163 goals, 167 assists) in 472 career games with the Sharks and Devils. He was selected by San Jose with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media