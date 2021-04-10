Devin Booker is not throwing away his shot … to beat gal-pal’s sis Kylie Jenner at arcade hoops

Illustration : Getty/Amazon

Devin Booker is averaging 26 points per game this year, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 85.7 percent on free throws. He’s also Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, which means that he’s an ancillary social media celebrity, and not the first NBA player to get enmeshed in Kardashian/Jenner content. We could provide links for the previous sentence, but you’d be here all day clicking them.

Sometimes the content even includes a little bit of basketball, namely Booker playing that arcade basketball shooting game (you know the one) against Kendall’s sister Kylie, and doing quite nicely to represent himself.

The funny thing about the video is that it’s edited together. Booker shooting side-by-side with Kylie was posted to Kendall’s Instagram Stories page, captioned “come on ky,” while the “NEW HIGH SCORE” that Booker achieved was posted to Kylie’s page.

While that raises the question of whether there might have been shenanigans afoot — who would know how to present multiple clips as one scene better than reality stars? — it is clear that Booker was dominating the matchup, shooting 9-of-13 in the clip, including seven straight makes at one point.

Is that good for an NBA All-Star shooting from just a few feet away on a hoop that’s a yard or so below regulation height? It’s hard to say… but it could make for an interesting contest for future All-Star weekends.

In the meantime, stick with this kind of off-court basketball game, not the one-shot-for-a-stuffed-animal game at the carnival. That one’s still a scam.