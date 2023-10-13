Devon Toews signs 7-year extension with Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews signed a seven-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season on Friday.

The team did not disclose financial terms, but Sportsnet reported the agreement is worth $50.75 million.

"Getting a deal done with Devon at the start of the season was a priority for us," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. "He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team. He logs heavy minutes in all situations — 5-on-5, power play and penalty kill — plays against the opposition's top lines and is one of the top point-producing defenders in the game as well. And most importantly, he is one of our team leaders both on and off the ice."

The contract extension kicks in with the 2024-25 season. He is set to earn $5.9 million this season on the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million deal he signed with the Avalanche in October 2020.

That pact came shortly after Colorado acquired Toews from the New York Islanders in exchange for a pair of second-round draft picks.

Toews is a league-best plus-122 since the trade. In three seasons with Colorado, Toews has 139 points (29 goals, 110 assists) in 200 regular-season games and 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 37 playoff games, and he was part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022.

In the 2022-23 season, Toews tallied 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 80 games.

Toews, 29, has played in 316 games with the Islanders (2018-20) and Avalanche and has 185 regular-season points (40 goals, 145 assists). He has added 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 67 playoff games.

"I couldn't be more excited to remain with the Avalanche and continue to build upon what we've accomplished so far," said Toews, a fourth-round pick the 2014 NHL Draft. "Denver has become home to my family and we love being a part of this community. I'm excited to get this deal done and focus on our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado."

—Field Level Media