DeWanna Bonner lifts Sun to series-opening win vs. Liberty

Field Level Media
Sep 24, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) drives to the basket in the second quarter against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center.
Image: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and Rebecca Allen added 18 as the Connecticut Sun stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series with a 78-63 victory over the host New York Liberty on Sunday.

Allen made four 3-pointers and finished 7 of 9 overall from the floor to pace the Sun, who had lost all four regular-season meetings against the Liberty.

Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman scored 12 points apiece for Connecticut, which visits New York in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points while Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points for New York, which struggled in the second half after leading 40-37 at halftime.

Connecticut opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, ignited by a 3-pointer from Hiedeman in the corner that tied the game at 40-40.

The Sun led 46-40 before the Liberty scored their first points of the quarter off a layup by Stewart. Hiedeman answered with a 3-pointer for a 49-42 lead.

Hayes gave Connecticut its first double-digit lead of the day at the 5:39 mark, driving hard into the lane for a layup and a 53-42 advantage.

New York was within 56-51 with 2:48 left in the third but two free throws by Bonner and a 3-pointer from Allen gave the Sun a 65-55 lead heading into the fourth.

The Sun led 25-21 after one and were up by as many as nine (23-14) in the quarter.

The Liberty battled back and closed the half on a 10-2 run fueled by Stewart, who knocked down a running jumper in the lane with 2.6 seconds left to give New York a 40-37 edge.

Stewart also stepped up defensively, blocking two shot attempts by Alyssa Thomas in the final seconds of the half.

—Field Level Media