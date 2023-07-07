Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks’ All-Star Corbin Carroll leaves with injury

By
Field Level Media
Jul 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Home plate umpire Tripp Gibson (73) and New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) watch as Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) tends to an injury during the seventh inning at Chase Field.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left Thursday's game against the New York Mets in the seventh inning with an apparent right shoulder injury

Carroll swung at a pitch from Carlos Carrasco and immediately grabbed at his upper arm near the shoulder. He quickly departed the field with a team trainer and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo.

Carroll is batting .290 with 18 homers, 46 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 83 games. He is the leading Rookie of the Year candidate and is being mentioned in the MVP race.

This is the second time in seven days that Carroll has left with right shoulder soreness. He also hurt the shoulder against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 29.

Carroll, 22, missed two games before returning as a pinch-hitter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He was back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mets.

Kyle Lewis finished Carroll's at-bat Thursday by popping out and then remained in the game in left field.

--Field Level Media