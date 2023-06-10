Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned from an injury to hit a three-run homer and four pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their eighth consecutive loss, 5-0, on Saturday afternoon

Gurriel had missed the previous four games due to a groin injury. Nick Ahmed added a two-run home for Arizona.

Merrill Kelly (3-3) allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings while notching four strikeouts. Austin Adams had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Kyle Nelson got two outs and Jose Ruiz finished off the shutout for the Diamondbacks, who have won four straight and 10 of their last 12 games

Matthew Boyd (3-5), Detroit's starter, gave up all five runs and six hits in five innings. Kerry Carpenter had three hits and Miguel Cabrera had a pair of doubles but the Tigers were blanked for the eighth time this season and third time during the current slide

Boyd set down the first five batters he faced. Pavin Smith then singled and Ahmed followed with his second homer this season to left center.

Arizona threatened to score more runs as Gabriel Moreno singled and Jake McCarthy drew a walk. Ketel Marte then singled to left but Moreno was thrown out at the plate.

Cabrera had a two-out double in the bottom of the inning but was left stranded as Jake Rogers struck out.

Detroit also failed to bring in a runner in scoring position in the third. Jake Marisnick led off with a single and advanced on a sacrifice and a groundout. Carpenter then fouled.out.

The Diamondbacks made it 5-0 in the fifth. Moreno led off with a double and Marte drew a one-out walk. With two down, Gurriel blasted a Boyd curveball over the left-center field wall

Detroit got another two-out threat going in the bottom of the sixth. Carpenter doubled and Spencer Torkelson and Nick Maton walked to load the bases. Nelson was replaced by Austin Adams, who retired Zack Short on a flyout.

The Tigers also stranded two runners in the ninth

--Field Level Media