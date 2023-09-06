MLB

Diamondbacks claim C Seby Zavala off waivers

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Eloy Jimenez (74) and catcher Seby Zavala (44) celebrate at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed catcher Seby Zavala off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and designated third baseman Buddy Kennedy for assignment.

Zavala, 30, batted .155 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 66 games for the White Sox this season. In four seasons in Chicago, he is a career. 205 hitter with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 169 games.

Zavala, known for his defense behind the plate, is expected to take over the backup catching role behind Gabriel Moreno. Jose Herrera had served as the backup catcher after Carson Kelly was released in August.

Kennedy, 24, saw 10 games of action with the Diamondbacks this season, going 4-for-24 with one RBI. He hails from Millville, N.J., the same hometown as Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

—Field Level Media