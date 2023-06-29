Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll exits with shoulder soreness

Field Level Media
Arizona Diamondbacks star rookie Corbin Carroll was removed from Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with right shoulder soreness

During his at-bat in the third inning, Carroll appeared to be moving his right shoulder and neck between pitches. After striking out to end the inning, he walked off slowly and was looked at by a trainer.

Carroll remained in the game but was replaced by Jake McCarthy, who took over in right field in the top of the fifth.

The 22-year-old Carroll, who was 0-for-2 before leaving, is hitting .290 with 17 homers, 44 RBIs, 24 steals and a .925 OPS in 79 games this season. He hit .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games with Arizona last season.

Carroll sat out a pair of games after running into the fence at Coors Field on April 29.

He had surgery to repair tears in the labrum and posterior capsule of his right shoulder while in the minor leagues in 2021.

--Field Level Media