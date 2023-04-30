Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll injured in outfield collision

Field Level Media
Apr 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) falls after banging into the outfield wall at Coors Field. Carroll left the game after the play.
Image: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks standout outfielder Corbin Carroll apparently avoided a serious knee injury when he was forced out of Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies due to a collision with the left-center field fence

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the 11-4 victory that Carroll's injury was a left knee contusion and that the team "dodged the bullet.

Carroll was injured when he attempted to catch a double by Colorado's Ryan McMahon in the sixth inning. He crashed into the fence with his left knee making hard contact.

Carroll lay prone on the warning track before a trainer and Lovullo came out to inspect him. He was able to eventually walk off the field under his power.

"All the tests have come back very, very positive and he's day to day," Lovullo said. "He was just trying to make a play and that's who he is."

Carroll, who was 1-for-4 on Saturday, was replaced in left field by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Carroll, 22, has been one of the reasons for Arizona's strong 16-12 start, the best mark in the National League West. The rookie is batting .309 with four homers, nine RBIs, eight doubles, one triple and 10 steals in 28 games.

Despite Carroll playing in just 32 major league games prior to this season, the team signed him to an eight-year, $111 million extension in March.

--Field Level Media