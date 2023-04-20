Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks DFA Madison Bumgarner after 0-3 start

By
Field Level Media
Apr 19, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) exchanges words with St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the third inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Bumgarner is done in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks designated the left-hander for assignment Thursday morning after 69 starts and a 15-32 record over three-plus seasons. It comes the day after he lost to St. Louis, dropping his record to 0-3 with a 10.26 ERA

Bumgarner, 33, who signed a five-year deal worth $85 million with Arizona in December 2019, never found the form that saw him earn four All-Star appearances with the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo was non-committal on the status of Bumgarner after Wednesday's game. Bumgarner gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals

"I don't know. As we do with every situation after every start, we group up as a staff and then sit down with the front office and figure out what to do next," Lovullo told reporters.

The Diamondbacks enter Thursday in first place in the National League West with an 11-8 record, but just 1-3 in Bumgarner's starts

Bumgarner is still owed the remainder of his $23 million this season and $14 million in 2024.

The Diamondbacks have seven days to either trade the southpaw or place him on outright waivers

Bumgarner is 134-124 in 358 regular-season games (355 starts) for the Giants (2009-19) and Arizona. He won three World Series with the Giants under then-skipper Bruce Bochy, now the manager in Texas.

In 12 postseason series, Bumgarner has a record of 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 16 games (14 starts).

Bumgarner was named the MVP of both the National League Championship Series and World Series in 2014.

--Field Level Media