Diamondbacks DFA Madison Bumgarner after 0-3 start

Madison Bumgarner is done in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks designated the left-hander for assignment Thursday morning after 69 starts and a 15-32 record over three-plus seasons. It comes the day after he lost to St. Louis, dropping his record to 0-3 with a 10.26 ERA

Bumgarner, 33, who signed a five-year deal worth $85 million with Arizona in December 2019, never found the form that saw him earn four All-Star appearances with the San Francisco Giants.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks manager Torey Luvollo was non-committal on the status of Bumgarner after Wednesday's game. Bumgarner gave up seven runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in a 14-5 loss to the Cardinals

"I don't know. As we do with every situation after every start, we group up as a staff and then sit down with the front office and figure out what to do next," Lovullo told reporters.

BOGO 50% OFF Baked Bags Coned Edibles Mellow out with these grown-up treats

Baked Bags stuff 25mg of Delta-8 THC into each cone, and 100mg per “extra strength” cone. So if you’re looking to mellow out, relax, and have a good time, these treats should do the trick nicely. Buy at Baked Bags Advertisement

The Diamondbacks enter Thursday in first place in the National League West with an 11-8 record, but just 1-3 in Bumgarner's starts

Bumgarner is still owed the remainder of his $23 million this season and $14 million in 2024.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks have seven days to either trade the southpaw or place him on outright waivers

Bumgarner is 134-124 in 358 regular-season games (355 starts) for the Giants (2009-19) and Arizona. He won three World Series with the Giants under then-skipper Bruce Bochy, now the manager in Texas.

Advertisement

In 12 postseason series, Bumgarner has a record of 8-3 with a 2.11 ERA in 16 games (14 starts).

Bumgarner was named the MVP of both the National League Championship Series and World Series in 2014.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media