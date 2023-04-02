Diamondbacks edge Dodgers, split 4-game set

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on Jake McCarthy's bunt single in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 win over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday

Gurriel, Christian Walker and Geraldo Perdomo each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who split the season-opening four-game series despite being outscored 20-7

Advertisement

Arizona starter Zach Davies allowed a run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings before the Diamondbacks' bullpen took care of the rest

Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Andrew Chafin and Scott McGough combined for four scoreless innings in which they didn't allow a hit to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Chafin (1-0) got the final out of the eighth and the first one in the ninth to pick up the win, with McGough recording the final two outs to pick up his first career save.

After Ketel Marte led off the ninth with a double off reliever Brusdar Graterol (0-1), he was thrown out at home by Mookie Betts trying to score on Gurriel's single to right.

Advertisement

Gurriel advanced to second on Walker's single to center before taking third on Corbin Carroll's groundout and scoring on McCarthy's bunt. Alek Thomas flew out to end the inning.

Los Angeles had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Freddie Freeman drew a leadoff walk before Castro struck out Will Smith and J.D. Martinez.

Advertisement

Chafin relieved Castro and walked Miguel Vargas, who was pinch-hitting for David Peralta, before striking out Trayce Thompson to end the inning.

After Smith's homer to left gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Arizona tied the game in the fifth

Advertisement

Carroll led off with a single to center before McCarthy and Thomas both flew out to left. After Carroll stole second, he scored on Perdomo's double to right.

Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings

Advertisement

--Field Level Media