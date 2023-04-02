Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner (fatigue) to be evaluated

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 1, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been sent back to Arizona to be evaluated by the club's medical team after citing arm fatigue following in his last start, manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday

Watch
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Worst Darkness Retreats of the Week
Thursday 1:35PM
Notre Dame is Black as hell | The SEO Show
Thursday 1:00PM

Bumgarner (0-1, 11.25 ERA) allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in four innings of a 10-1 setback at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The 33-year-old surrendered a grand slam to Trayce Thompson as part of a five-run first inning.

Advertisement

"My mechanics were fine, it was just one of those days you have during the year and mine just happened to be the first one," Bumgarner said on Saturday. "It wasn't like I went out there and threw the ball really well, but I was just one pitch away in the first of it being a completely different game. After that, it wasn't bad."

Lovullo said Bumgarner feels "very strongly" that he won't miss a start.

A four-time All-Star, Bumgarner is 134-122 with a 3.44 ERA in 355 career games (352 starts) with the San Francisco Giants and Diamondbacks

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV
42% Off
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV

Incredible visuals
This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media