MLB

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly exits game with leg cramp vs. Dodgers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.
Aug 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly departed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning with an apparent leg injury

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
August 3, 2023

The team later announced that Kelly left with a right leg cramp

After throwing his second pitch of the inning to Chris Taylor, Kelly appeared gimpy and Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer hustled to the mound

Advertisement

After a discussion, Kelly departed and was replaced by right-hander Kevin Ginkel

Part of Arizona's concern lies in the fact that Kelly recently missed a month due to a blood clot in his right calf. He was activated on July 25 and Tuesday's start was his fourth since being reinstated from the 15-day injured list

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kelly allowed six hits and struck out two before exiting in what was a scoreless tie at the time. He was charged with two walks, the second coming when Ginkel threw two balls to Taylor to complete the at-bat

Kelly, 34, remains 0-10 all-time against the Dodgers in 15 career starts

--Field Level Medi