Diamondbacks option struggling 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks demoted slumping third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Triple-A Reno
Rivera, who is hitless in 19 at-bats in August, was told of the move after Friday's 10-5 loss to the San Diego Padres
Infielder Buddy Kennedy was recalled from Reno on Saturday in a corresponding move
Rivera, 27, has been the starting third baseman with Evan Longoria (back) on the injured list. He is batting .267 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 66 games. Rivera was batting .367 after a game on June 9 before his average began to plunge
Kennedy, 24, was batting .318 with five homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games at Reno
He played 30 games for Arizona in 2022 and batted .217 with one homer and 12 RBIs. Kennedy is the grandson of Don Money, a four-time All-Star who played with the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers between 1968-83
Arizona also designated outfielder Kristian Robinson for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Kennedy
The Diamondbacks have lost a season-worst nine straight games and 25 of 32 entering Saturday's game against the Padres
--Field Level Medi