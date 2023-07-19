Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks put RHP Zach Davies (back) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Davies (27) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 9, 2023.
Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Davies (27) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 9, 2023.
Image: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Diamondbacks put right-hander Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with lower back inflammation

Watch
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What is the future of the NFL running back? | Agree to Disagree
5 hours ago
This autobot wants to 'transform and roll out' as Michael Jordan | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

In a corresponding move, they recalled left-hander Joe Mantiply from Triple-A Reno.

Advertisement

Davies spent seven weeks on the injured list earlier this season with a strained left oblique. He is 1-4 since his June 1 return with an ERA of 7.86 and 36 strikeouts in nine games.

He started Arizona's 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and gave up nine runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On the season, he is 1-5 with a career-worst 7.38 ERA, giving up 47 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings.

Mantiply, 32, has made 13 relief appearances for Arizona this season. He's 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media