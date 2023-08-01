Diamondbacks rally, edge Giants in 11 innings

Ketel Marte doubled home automatic runner Geraldo Perdomo leading off the 11th inning on Monday night, giving the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a key four-game series in the National League West

Scott McGough struck out Blake Sabol with one out and the potential tying run at third base in the last of the 11th, then got Patrick Bailey to ground out, recording his ninth save and pulling Arizona within one game of San Francisco in their battle for second place in the NL West

Advertisement

Kevin Ginkel (5-0), who allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th to send the game to one more inning, was credited with the win. Taylor Rogers (5-4) took the loss

Each team scored a run in the 10th, with the Diamondbacks taking a 3-2 lead on an RBI single by Emmanuel Rivera before the Giants, seeking a third straight walk-off win, drew even when automatic runner Brandon Crawford raced home on a Ginkel wild pitch

Advertisement Advertisement

Giants opener Jakob Junis and bulk-innings reliever Alex Wood combined to take a one-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the sixth inning before the Diamondbacks did all their scoring of regulation

Wood got two outs before Marte, who had reached on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Corbin Carroll

Advertisement

Wood was pulled, but reliever Luke Jackson walked Christian Walker and then served up an RBI double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Arizona gained a 2-2 tie

Junis went the first three innings, allowing one hit. He struck out three without issuing a walk

Advertisement

The Giants' early 2-0 lead was the product of Wilmer Flores' 14th home run of the season, a solo shot in the third inning, and a Crawford sacrifice fly in the fourth

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson was pulled from a 2-2 game with two outs in the seventh. He was charged with two runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out one

Advertisement

Gurriel finished with a double and a single for the Diamondbacks, who won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season

Bailey also had a double and a single for the Giants

--Field Level Medi