Diamondbacks rally for two runs in 13th to stun Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for two runs in the 13th inning behind consecutive run-scoring singles by Emmanuel Rivera and Gabriel Moreno and beat the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Saturday night in Phoenix.

Arizona (78-72) can sweep the three-game series over Chicago (78-71) on Sunday.

The teams are involved in a close six-team race for the three National League wild-card spots.

Rivera and Moreno hit their singles with two outs off Hayden Wesneski (2-5).

Chicago took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 13th inning on a double-play ball.

After Patrick Wisdom hit a single to move automatic runner Yan Gomes to third, Gomes ran home when Ian Happ hit into a double play against Joe Mantiply (2-2).

Nico Hoerner produced an RBI single in the 11th inning and also generated a run in the 10th for Chicago.

Hoerner scored a run in the 10th after a throwing error by Moreno, who was trying to stop Hoerner's steal attempt of third base.

He hit an RBI single with one out in the 11th.

The Diamondbacks tied the score at 4 in the 10th when leadoff batter Corbin Carroll singled on an 0-2 count, allowing Geraldo Perdomo to run home from second base.

Arizona tied the score with one out in the 11th on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI single.

The Diamondbacks failed to score in the 12th after loading the bases.

Cody Bellinger came close to hitting a two-run home run down the right-field line in the fourth inning with the score tied, but an appeal by the Diamondbacks overruled the umpire's call of it staying fair within the foul line.

Replays showed the ball was hit just right of the foul pole.

After the overturned call, Bellinger struck out swinging.

A ground-rule double by Christian Walker and an RBI single by Gurriel in the fourth inning put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-0.

Gomes' double, Nick Madrigal's infield single and Happ's walk in succession with no outs in the fifth led to three runs and chased Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies in the process.

Gurriel's RBI single with one out in the sixth tied the score at 3.

—Field Level Media