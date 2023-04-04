Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Diamondbacks rally to split two-game series with Padres

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 4, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) is congratulated by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Apr 4, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) is congratulated by third baseman Josh Rojas (10) after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Image: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks scored four runs in the top of the eighth, capitalizing on Padres miscues to gain an 8-6 win in San Diego and earn a split of a two-game series Tuesday afternoon

Watch
Dave Portnoy, Keith Olbermann, and half of Twitter expose their whiteness after Angel Reese's taunt | Andy Reacts
Ted Lasso's James Lance on Trent Crimm's journalism rule-breaking
Yesterday
Jokic? Embiid? The NBA MVP is obvious... right? | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 2:53PM

The Padres had built a 5-1 lead through five innings on an RBI single by Austin Nola, a solo home run by Nelson Cruz, a run scored on a throwing error and a two-run homer by Xander Bogaerts. But the Diamondbacks scored seven runs in the next three innings against the Padres bullpen

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks pulled to within a run in a three-run sixth against Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt on a two-run double by Geraldo Perdomo off the glove of right fielder David Dahl and an RBI single by Josh Rojas

Arizona then made the most of three singles to score four runs in the eighth against Luis Garcia (0-1).

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off
Up to 44% off
Sony TVs - Up to 44% off

Stunnin'.
These XR OLED 4K UHD TVs let you see colors you didn’t know existed, and feel sound in your bones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Diamondbacks stole four bases in the inning, getting their final run when Rojas slid around the tag of Padres catcher Austin Nola to score on a double steal

San Diego wasted a solid outing from Yu Darvish, who limited Arizona to one run on three hits and four walks over five innings, striking out three. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen had a rougher time, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings, with three strikeouts

Advertisement

Arizona's Jake McCarthy opened the eighth inning with a single. He stole second and moved to third on a grounder to the right side. The switch-hitting Perdomo then bunted toward third base, McCarthy scoring the tying run as Perdomo reached first when Matt Carpenter, playing first base for the Padres for the first time, failed to field the ball

Perdomo then stole second and scored the go-ahead run on Jose Herrera's single to center.

Advertisement

Rojas drew a walk to end Garcia's day and Ketel Marte greeted reliever Brent Honeywell with a bases-loading single. Lourdes Gurriel drove in Herrera with a sacrifice fly to deep right center, which also allowed Rojas to take third. Marte then stole second, Rojas beating the return throw to the plate to complete the double steal and make it 8-5.

Trent Grisham homered to right off Drey Jameson with two outs in the ninth for the game's final run.

Advertisement

Reliever Kevin Ginkel (1-0) earned the win with a perfect seventh ahead of Jameson's two-inning save.

Padre designated hitter Manny Machado was ejected by Ron Kulpa in the first after the plate umpire called Machado out on an automatic third strike for being late in entering the batter's box.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media