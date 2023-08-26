MLB

Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies returns to face Reds

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Chase Field.
Jun 28, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Chase Field.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated veteran right-hander Zach Davies off the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and optioned right-hander Justin Martinez to Triple-A Reno.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Davies, 30, has been out for just over a month with lower back inflammation. He also spent seven weeks on the injured list earlier this season with a strained left oblique.

Advertisement

On the season, Davies is 1-5 in 12 starts with a career-worst 7.38 ERA, giving up 47 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings.

Martinez, 22, made his major league debut July 7 and has a 14.63 ERA and one save in nine relief appearances for Arizona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media