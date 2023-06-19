Longtime Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dick "Turkey" Hall, a member of the team's Hall of Fame, died Sunday at the age of 92

The Orioles announced his passing on Monday. Hall was inducted into the Orioles' Hall of Fame in 1989

Hall began his career as an outfielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1952 before evolving into a two-way player in 1955. He became a full-time pitcher two years later, earning the nickname "Turkey" for his unusual pitching motion.

Hall was traded to the Orioles ahead of the 1961 season and would pitch in 342 games (22 starts) for the club across two stints - 1961-66 and 1969-71

He won two World Series rings with the Orioles in 1966 and 1970, though he didn't appear in a game in the '66 series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 2-1 without giving up an earned run in five career postseason games, earning two saves

Hall went 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA and 71 saves in 495 games pitched for his career with four teams overall, also including the Kansas City Royals (1960) and Philadelphia Phillies (1967-68).

Hall batted .210 with four home runs in 714 career at-bats as an outfielder.

--Field Level Media