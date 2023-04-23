Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Dillon Brooks ejected after groin shot to LeBron James

By
Field Level Media
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected after drawing a flagrant 2 foul for delivering a blow to the groin area of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James 17 seconds into the second half on Saturday night

James writhed in pain on the floor after the contact. The officiating crew reviewed the play, which occurred in the backcourt, before determining it met the criteria for a flagrant 2, which comes with an automatic ejection.

The incident in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series comes three nights after Brooks ripped the 38-year-old James, calling the NBA's all-time leading scorer "old" and saying his level of play has dropped.

"He's not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships, or Miami," Brooks said of James after Memphis won Game 2 on Wednesday. "I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task, but I'm playing with what I've got. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it."

Brooks had a tough outing Saturday from the outset. He scored seven points on 3-of-13 in the first half.

The host Lakers led 35-9 after the first quarter and 53-37 at halftime

--Field Level Media