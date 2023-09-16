Dillon Gabriel, No. 19 Oklahoma blast Tulsa

Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns as No. 19 Oklahoma beat host Tulsa 66-17 on Saturday.

The Sooners had three players finish with over 100 yards receiving, including Nic Anderson, who had three catches — all for touchdowns — for 120 yards.

Advertisement

Jalil Farooq led the Sooners with six catches for 126 yards and a score while Andrel Anthony added four receptions for 112 yards.

Oklahoma also shined defensively, recording five interceptions.

The Sooners (3-0) took control early, recovering from a fumble on the opening kickoff return.

Advertisement Advertisement

Oklahoma intercepted Tulsa starting quarterback Roman Fuller three times in the first quarter, leading to Sooners touchdowns each time.

Gentry Williams got the turnover roll going for Oklahoma with an interception less than two minutes into the game, and the Sooners immediately pushed the ball down the field, with Gabriel hitting Anthony for a 55-yard gain before finding Farooq for a 34-yard touchdown to put Oklahoma in front.

Advertisement

After not recording a passing play longer than 29 yards in last week's win over SMU, the Sooners had seven such plays against Tulsa.

With the Sooners leading 14-0 later in the first, Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman picked off Fuller's pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Advertisement

Fuller was picked off again on the next drive, this time by Kendel Dolby, and five plays later Gabriel hit Drake Stoops for Stoops' second touchdown of the game to put the Sooners up 28-0.

After the third interception, Fuller was replaced by Cardell Williams.

Williams immediately injected some life into Tulsa's offense, leading an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive after the Sooners had outgained the Golden Hurricane 213-40 before the switch.

Advertisement

Tulsa (1-2) scored another touchdown on its next drive, cutting the deficit to 35-14, but from there, the Sooners stretched the lead once again and cruised the rest of the way.

Williams finished 11-of-17 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Advertisement

The Sooners outscored Tulsa 28-3 after halftime.

Oklahoma outgained Tulsa 595-292.

—Field Level Media