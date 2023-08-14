NCAA

DL Isaiah Lee leaves Iowa State after charge in betting probe

By
Field Level Media
Isaiah Lee stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Image: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Isaiah Lee has left the Iowa State football program after being charged in a student-athlete gambling probe last week, the school confirmed to multiple media outlets Monday.

A defensive lineman who played in 12 games for the Cyclones last season, Lee was charged with tampering with records in an effort to place sports wagers online without being identified, according to the latest criminal complaint in the state of Iowa's probe.

Lee is accused of betting on 12 Iowa State football games. He allegedly placed a moneyline bet on Texas to beat Iowa State when the Big 12 programs played in 2021; Iowa State won the game.

Lee is one of seven current or former Iowa State football players facing charges thus far, a group that includes last year's starting quarterback and running back, Hunter Dekkers and Jirehl Brock.

Lee, who's alleged to have placed 115 total bets for more than $885, is the second player to leave the Cyclones' football program over the scandal, following offensive lineman Dodge Sauser.

—Field Level Media