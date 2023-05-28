Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy exited Sunday's game against the host Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury

Muncy pulled up slowly at second base following a fielder's choice in the top of the third inning, causing manager Dave Roberts and the training staff to come check on him. He stayed in the game and ultimately came around to score on a pair of sacrifice flies to tie the game at 7-7.

A two-time All-Star, Muncy did not take the field in the bottom of the third inning.

Chris Taylor moved from left field to third base in place of Muncy, who belted a solo homer and scored twice before exiting the contest. James Outman entered the game to play center field, and Trayce Thompson moved from center to left.

--Field Level Media