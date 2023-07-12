Dodgers acquire RHP Tyson Miller from Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations on Wednesday

The Dodgers moved right-hander Daniel Hudson (right knee MCL sprain) to the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Miller on the 40-man roster

Milwaukee designated Miller for assignment on July 8 after he appeared in seven games out of the bullpen this season, pitching to a 5.79 ERA over 9 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers will be Miller's fourth team in three seasons at the MLB level. Originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2016, Miller played in two games for the Cubs in 2020 and four games for the Texas Rangers in 2022

Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA across 13 career games (three starts).

The Dodgers placed Hudson on the 15-day IL earlier this month after he injured his right knee while recording a save on July 5. He had made his season debut on June 30 after tearing the ACL in his left knee in June 2022

--Field Level Media