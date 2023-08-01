Dodgers acquire Royals LHP Ryan Yarbrough

The Los Angeles Dodgers -- who had hoped to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez from Detroit but were denied because of Rodriguez's inclusion of Los Angeles among the teams on his no-trade list -- made a deal for Kansas City Royals left-hander Ryan Yarbrough at Tuesday's trade deadline

The Royals received two minor leaguers: infielders Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa

Yarbrough, 31, has pitched well since missing two months after being hit in the face by a line drive. He posted a stellar month of July: In 24 2/3 innings, he gave up six runs and struck out 15 batters, walking only two

Yarbrough is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA for the season, with 14 appearances (seven starts)

He has a career mark of 44-36 with a 4.32 ERA with Tampa Bay (2018-22) and Kansas City. He has started 66 of the 141 games in which he's appeared

He's been strong as a starter this season, going 4-3 with a 3.08 ERA in seven starts

Mann, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by Los Angeles. He was slashing .307/.402/.541 with 14 homers and 71 RBIs through 89 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Figueroa, 19, was batting .237 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League

--Field Level Medi