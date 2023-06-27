Dodgers activate Max Muncy (hamstring) from IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated third baseman Max Muncy prior to their Tuesday night game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver

Muncy missed the previous 11 games with a left hamstring injury. He last played on June 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Advertisement

The Dodgers optioned infielder Michael Busch to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move

Muncy played third base and batted fourth on Tuesday.

After he was initially injured, Muncy was hopeful of avoiding a stint on the 10-day injured list. He missed the next three games and there was hope he would return to the lineup that weekend but instead the Dodgers placed him on the IL on June 16

Advertisement Advertisement

Muncy, 32, was batting .191 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs in 60 games this season before getting hurt.

Busch, 25, is batting .200 with four RBIs in 15 games for the Dodgers this season. He hit .313 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 45 previous games at Oklahoma City

Advertisement

--Field Level Media