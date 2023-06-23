Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers activate Phil Bickford (back) from injured list

By
Field Level Media
Apr 26, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford (52) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers adjusted their bullpen Friday, activating right-hander Phil Bickford off the injured list, while left-hander Alex Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Bickford, 27, missed 14 games with lower back tightness after he was 1-2 with a 7.33 ERA in 23 relief outings this season. In four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Dodgers, he is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and one save in 141 relief appearances

Bickford and Vesia were key contributors for the Dodgers' playoff teams in each of the previous two seasons, but both have struggled in 2023. Vesia has gone 0-4 with a 7.58 ERA in 23 relief appearances this season and is being sent down for a second time since the year began

In 132 relief outings over four seasons for the Miami Marlins and Dodgers, Vesia is 8-6 with a 3.67 ERA and has two saves

--Field Level Media