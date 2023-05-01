Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers activate SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) from IL

Field Level Media
Apr 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) tries to make a play but can t get New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) out at first in the fourth ininng at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated shortstop Miguel Rojas from the 10-game injured list prior to Monday's home game against the Philadelphia Phillies

Rojas, 34, missed the past 10 games due to a left hamstring strain. He was struggling with a .125 average (4-for-32) prior to the injury.

The Dodgers acquired Rojas from the Miami Marlins in the offseason in exchange for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya

Rojas has a .259 career average with 39 homers and 269 RBIs in 966 games over 10 seasons. He first reached the majors with the Dodgers in 2014 before spending the next eight seasons with the Marlins

Los Angeles designed catcher Austin Wynns for assignment in a corresponding move. Wynns was 2-for-11 (.182) in five games with the Dodgers. He also went 0-for-2 in one game for the San Francisco Giants earlier this season

Overall, Wynns has a .229 career average with 12 homers and 53 RBIs in 186 games over five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2018-19, 2021), Giants (2022-23) and Dodgers

--Field Level Media