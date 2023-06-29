Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers add LHP Justin Bruihl to shaky bullpen

Field Level Media
May 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Justin Bruihl (63) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl and optioned right-handed starter Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City

Bruihl, 26, went 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA over 14 appearances with the Dodgers earlier this season and has a combined 1.15 ERA in 13 minor league outings this season

The Dodgers' bullpen is typically a strength, but Bruihl will rejoin a group that has a combined 4.74 ERA, which is 26th in baseball heading into play Thursday

Grove, 26, has gone 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA in nine outings (seven starts) for the Dodgers this season. He started Wednesday's road game against the Colorado Rockies and had a no-decision while giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings

--Field Level Media