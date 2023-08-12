Dodgers add LHP Victor Gonzalez as RHP Yency Almonte hits IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Victor Gonzalez on Saturday and placed right-hander Yency Almonte on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right knee

Gonzalez, 27, has been up and down between the Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma this season, going 2-3 with a 5.32 ERA in 25 major league appearances (one start) for Los Angeles this season

In three seasons with the Dodgers, Gonzalez is 8-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 84 appearances (three starts)

Almonte, 29, was one out away from finishing the Dodgers' 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday when he was removed with his injury

Almonte is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 49 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season and 7-6 with a 4.51 ERA in 196 relief appearances over the past six seasons for the Rockies (2018-21) and Dodgers

