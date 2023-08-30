Dodgers call up RHP Ryan Pepiot to face D-backs

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-hander Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City and the rookie is set to start Wednesday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pepiot, 26, made his first two major league appearances of the season earlier this month and had a 2.00 ERA over nine innings. He was the extra man on the roster for a doubleheader Aug. 19 against the Miami Marlins and the extra player again when Los Angeles continued a suspended game and played a regularly scheduled game Aug. 24 at Cleveland.

Pepiot was supposed to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation before he came away with an oblique strain toward the close of spring training. He did not pitch again until mid-July at Oklahoma City.

In 11 appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers over the past two seasons, Pepiot is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He is expected to play a role in the Dodgers' stretch drive after starter Tony Gonsolin was lost for the season and ultimately was scheduled for Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers also agreed with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart on a minor league deal, multiple outlets reported. Barnhart signed a two-year, $6.5-million contract with the Cubs this past offseason before he was designated for assignment Aug. 19.

In his 10th major league season, Barnhart was batting .202 with one home run and nine RBIs in 44 games with the Cubs. A member of the Cincinnati Reds for eight seasons, Barnhart is a career .243 hitter with 53 home runs and 286 RBIs in 882 career games.

Los Angeles designated right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller for assignment to open a roster spot for Pepiot. Miller, 27, gave up two runs in four innings over two appearances with the Dodgers this season.

—Field Level Media