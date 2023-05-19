The Los Angeles Dodgers called up right-hander Tyler Cyr on Friday and in a corresponding move optioned pitcher Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers are making moves to bolster a pitching staff now absent starter Dustin May, who went on the injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain. The right-hander is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Cyr, 30, was 2-1 at Oklahoma City with a 4.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings over 15 games.

He made his MLB debut in 2022, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies (0-0) and Oakland Athletics (0-1). He totaled 12 games for a combined 2.70 ERA, five walks and 16 stirkeouts in 13 1/3 innings.

Cyr was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 10th round of the 2015 draft out of Embry-Riddle University in Florida. He signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in January

Jackson, 26, had been recalled on Thursday and pitched for the Dodgers that night against the Cardinals. He allowed three runs and two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings

This season, Jackson has a 7.98 ERA in six appearances and has yielded 13 runs, three walks and 19 hits with 13 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. He has been optioned three times.

Jackson, who has spent parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, was selected by the organization in the 12th round of the 2017 draft out of Utah

