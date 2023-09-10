MLB

Dodgers call up RHP Wander Suero

May 10, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Wander Suero (46) and Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) celebrate a win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued to tinker with their pitching staff on Sunday, bringing right-handed pitcher Wander Suero back from the minor leagues for his third stint on the roster this season.

In a corresponding move, the team placed right-handed pitcher Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation.

Suero, 31, has appeared in four games with an 8.10 ERA, giving up six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, he is 5-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 16 saves with 51 strikeouts and 22 walks in 47 2/3 innings.

With the Washington Nationals (2018-21) and Dodgers, he is a combined 14-13 with a 4.73 ERA, 207 strikeouts and 70 walks in 188 games.

Varland, 26, is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in eight appearances, striking out 14 and walking eight in 11 2/3 innings. He started the season with the Milwaukee Brewers and had an 11.42 ERA in eight appearances, giving up 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media