Dodgers DH J.D. Martinez dealing with groin/hamstring tightness

Jul 22, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was scratched from Tuesday night's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to groin and hamstring tightness and flew back to Los Angeles

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 5-4 victory that Martinez will undergo an MRI exam and is also expected to receive an injection

Roberts said he was hopeful Martinez can avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list

The injuries have been bothering Martinez for multiple weeks. He departed a game against the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 due to hamstring tightness

Martinez, 35, is batting .260 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs in 88 games in his first season with the Dodgers. Last month, he was named an All-Star for the sixth time in his 13-year career

