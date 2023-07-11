Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers draft Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei

By
Field Level Media
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) fades back to pass near North Carolina defensive lineman Kevin Hester (98) during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022. Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc
Image: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

DJ Uiagalelei, the former starting quarterback at Clemson who's now at Oregon State, also plays a little baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers want to see his stuff

The Dodgers selected Uiagalelei in the 20th round (No. 610 overall) of the Major League Baseball Entry Draft on Tuesday night

Uiagalelei was a pitcher in high school and has not played the sport competitively since then, instead focusing on football. The Dodgers listed Uiagalelei as a two-way player

Uiagalelei, 22, spent the first three years of his college career at Clemson after being rated a five-star quarterback prospect in high school. He backed up Trevor Lawrence in 2020, showed promise in two starts while Lawrence was in COVID-19 protocol and took over the starting job in 2021.

Uiagalelei has thrown for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions with a 59.8 percent completion rate in his three college seasons.

--Field Level Media