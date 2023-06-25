Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman joins 2,000-hit club

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs in the dugout prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) laughs in the dugout prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers veteran Freddie Freeman reached the 2,000-hit club Sunday with an RBI double in the eighth inning Sunday against the Houston Astros

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Thursday 1:32PM
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Freeman became the second major leaguer to reach the 2,000 mark this month after the Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hit the number on June 11.

Advertisement

The Southern California native also is the sixth active player with 2,000 career hits, after Miguel Cabrera (3,119), Joey Votto (2,098), Nelson Cruz (2,047), Elvis Andrus (2,036) and McCutchen (2,007).

Freeman, 33, had two doubles through eight innings Sunday, connecting for his milestone hit off Astros right-hander Rafael Montero.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In two seasons with the Dodgers, Freeman has 296 hits after collecting 1,704 in 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves

Freeman entered Sunday's game batting .316 with a .941 OPS, 14 home runs, 25 doubles and 47 RBIs. In 14 major league seasons, he was batting .299 with an .897 OPS, 306 home runs and 1,088 RBIs.

A six-time All-Star, who won a World Series with the Braves in 2021, Freeman was the National League MVP in 2020.

--Field Level Media